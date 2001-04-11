The Other Half to get new co-host
Look for cast changes on The Other Half, NBC's planned 2001 talk show
that has been described as a male spin on The View.
Sources said NBC will announce a new co-host as early as this week. Co-hosts
Dick Clark and former Partridge Family kid Danny Bonaduce are apparently
staying put, meaning that the new addition would replace either Steve Santagati
or plastic surgeon Dr. Don Adams.
