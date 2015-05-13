OTA Broadcasting Picks Up North Carolina Station for Half Million

OTA Broadcasting has gathered up more spectrum, as it agreed to buy the Class A station WTBL in Lenoir, North Carolina for $550,000. Ernesto Bustos is the seller of the independent station, and Media Venture Partners and M.C. Alcamo & Co. are the brokers.

OTA is a subsidiary of computer pioneer Michael Dell's MSD Capital firm; it lists William Tolpegin as its president, CEO and other chief titles. The company is believed to be acquiring spectrum with an eye on the auction. Earlier this year, OTA acquired W21CK in Charlotte from Three Angels Broadcasting Network for $1.1 million. Late last year, OTA acquired the class A station WZXZ Orlando.

In recent years, OTA has gobbled up WYCN in the Boston DMA and WLWC Providence, a CW and a rare affiliated station for OTA.