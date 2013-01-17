OTA Broadcasting Grabs WYCN in Boston Market
OTA Broadcasting, a subsidiary of computer pioneer Michael
Dell's MSD Capital firm, has acquired low-power WYCN, licensed to Nashua and
airing in the Boston DMA, for $4.1 million. The seller is Bill Binnie's
WBIN-TV.
WYCN is known as TV-13 Nashua and offers the tagline
"My Family TV." WBIN, based in Derry, will continue to manage and
program WYCN out of the WBIN studios.
"This kind of extraordinary profit shows we are on the
right track," said Mark Graham, CFO of WBIN-TV.
Earlier this year, OTA Broadcasting agreed to acquire WLCW
Providence, a CW affiliate, from Sinclair for $13.75 million. Last year, it
picked up KVOS in Bellingham, Wash.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.