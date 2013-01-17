OTA Broadcasting Grabs WYCN in Boston Market

OTA Broadcasting, a subsidiary of computer pioneer Michael

Dell's MSD Capital firm, has acquired low-power WYCN, licensed to Nashua and

airing in the Boston DMA, for $4.1 million. The seller is Bill Binnie's

WBIN-TV.





WYCN is known as TV-13 Nashua and offers the tagline

"My Family TV." WBIN, based in Derry, will continue to manage and

program WYCN out of the WBIN studios.





"This kind of extraordinary profit shows we are on the

right track," said Mark Graham, CFO of WBIN-TV.





Earlier this year, OTA Broadcasting agreed to acquire WLCW

Providence, a CW affiliate, from Sinclair for $13.75 million. Last year, it

picked up KVOS in Bellingham, Wash.