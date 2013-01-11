OTA Broadcasting Buying WLWC Providence

OTA Broadcasting is acquiring WLCW Providence, a CW

affiliate, from Sinclair for $13.75 million.





CBS sold WLWC, licensed to New Bedford, and others to Four

Points Media Group in 2007. Sinclair acquired the Four Points stations last

year.





The deal is subject to regulatory approval.





TV Newscheck previously reported OTA's Providence acquisition.







Fairfax, Va.-based OTA Broadcasting, owned by computer titan

Michael Dell, acquired Me-TV affiliate KVOS in Bellingham, Wash., last year,

among other moves deemed to be spectrum grabs.