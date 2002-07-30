Ostrow leaving CAB

Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau president Joseph Ostrow plans to exit the

trade group next March.

The CAB has formed a search committee to find a replacement by the end of the

year.

Ostrow, who turns 70 next year, will remain a consultant to the group but

wants to step back from the heavy pace of promoting cable networks to

advertisers and agencies.

"It was time," Ostrow said. He plans to try to pick up one additional

consulting gig.

Before joining the CAB in 1994, Ostrow was executive vice president, worldwide

media director of Foote, Cone & Belding Worldwide.

Before that he spent 32 years with Young & Rubicam Inc., rising to executive

VP, director of communications services and president of the

Y&R direct-marketing group.

The CAB is likely to look for a replacement from the buy side -- advertisers and

agencies -- rather than from the cable-network ad-sales ranks.