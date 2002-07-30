Ostrow leaving CAB
Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau president Joseph Ostrow plans to exit the
trade group next March.
The CAB has formed a search committee to find a replacement by the end of the
year.
Ostrow, who turns 70 next year, will remain a consultant to the group but
wants to step back from the heavy pace of promoting cable networks to
advertisers and agencies.
"It was time," Ostrow said. He plans to try to pick up one additional
consulting gig.
Before joining the CAB in 1994, Ostrow was executive vice president, worldwide
media director of Foote, Cone & Belding Worldwide.
Before that he spent 32 years with Young & Rubicam Inc., rising to executive
VP, director of communications services and president of the
Y&R direct-marketing group.
The CAB is likely to look for a replacement from the buy side -- advertisers and
agencies -- rather than from the cable-network ad-sales ranks.
