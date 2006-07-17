Ostroff: 7th Heaven Won't Lose Money for CW

CW President Dawn Ostroff says the new network will not lose money on the returning 7th Heaven, which former WB chairman Garth Ancier said in January had cost the soon-to-be-former network $16 million in losses.

“It is one of the advantages of this being a joint venture [between Warner Bros. and the CBS Corporation],” she says of the ability to make the economics work for the veteran drama. “We won’t lose anything on 7th Heaven.”

While the show was decidedly on the bubble for a return this season, Ostroff hopes the show still has a future beyond 2006-07.

“We hope the show will be around for awhile, but first we have to launch and see how we are,” she says.