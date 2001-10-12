Ostlund joins Dielectric
Terry Ostlund has joined Raymond, Maine-based broadcast-antenna maker
Dielectric Communications as regional sales manager for the Western states.
He most recently worked at Harris Corp., where he served as district account
manager for television products. He's also a former engineer at KTNV-TV Las
Vegas.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.