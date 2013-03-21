Osika Named WISE GM

Don Osika has been named president and general manager of WISE Ft. Wayne, an NBC station also airing MyNetworkTV in DMA No. 109. WISE also provides services for WPTA, which is affiliated with ABC and CW.

Osika previously held various sales positions, including director of sales, at WTWO Terre Haute, before moving on to Champaign, IL, where he was director of sales at WCIA. In 2010, he was general sales manager at Granite's KSEE Fresno; Nexstar bought the station earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Don back to the Granite family and have no doubt that he will have an immediate impact on our operations serving the Ft. Wayne marketplace," said Peter Markham, Granite chairman and CEO.

Osika said he was excited to return to his "Hoosier roots."

"I have been working toward this goal for most of my professional career, and am ecstatic to be joining this great team in Northeast Indiana that is working hard every day to serve the viewers and business owners of Fort Wayne," he said. "I look forward to getting involved in the community in any way I can."