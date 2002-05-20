OSHA considers van-safety rules

California could be the first state in the nation to pass safety standards

related to electronic-newsgathering-van use, although it looks as if getting any codes enacted is at

least seven months away.

Five Southern California labor union locals petitioned for the rulemaking, and

last week, a public hearing was held by the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Among the proposals are a call for "level indication" devices in vans, as well

as "constant pressure" mast switches that require constant attendance for

raising of masts.

KABC-TV Los Angeles reporter Adrienne Alpert suffered severe injuries and was

hospitalized for months after the mast of an ENG van she was in hit an

electrical wire two years ago.