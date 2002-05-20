OSHA considers van-safety rules
California could be the first state in the nation to pass safety standards
related to electronic-newsgathering-van use, although it looks as if getting any codes enacted is at
least seven months away.
Five Southern California labor union locals petitioned for the rulemaking, and
last week, a public hearing was held by the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Among the proposals are a call for "level indication" devices in vans, as well
as "constant pressure" mast switches that require constant attendance for
raising of masts.
KABC-TV Los Angeles reporter Adrienne Alpert suffered severe injuries and was
hospitalized for months after the mast of an ENG van she was in hit an
electrical wire two years ago.
