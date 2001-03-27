Oscars win week for ABC

With a lot of help from The 73rd Annual Academy Awards, ABC ran away with the weekly ratings race.

ABC dominated the network competition with a 15.6 million viewer average and a 5.8 rating in adults 18-49 for the week of March 19-25, according to Nielsen Media Research. The Oscar telecast on Sunday (March 25) averaged 42.9 million viewers and a 17.8 rating/40 share in adults 18-49. It was the lowest-rated Academy Awards telecast ever though, averaging a 26.2 household rating, down from the previous low in 1986 (27.3). The Barbara Walters Oscar special drew 17.9 million viewers and a 6.1/16 in adults 18-49.

CBS, which didn't have an original Survivor: The Australian Outback last week, placed second in both adults 18-49 (4.3) and total viewers (11.9 million). Fox finished the week tied for second with CBS in adults 18-49 and also finished in second in adults 18-34 for the week. NBC finished the week in fourth place in adults 18-49 (3.7) and total viewers (9.0 million). - Joe Schlosser