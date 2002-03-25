Oscars up slightly in early results
ABC's Academy Awards telecast Sunday night delivered a 30.7 household rating
and a 46 share of audience in the metered markets, up 3 percent from last year's
telecast, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The metered markets account for more than 68 percent of U.S. TV households.
Still, the national number will be lower, researchers said, because the Oscars
are always a bigger draw in the larger cities that account for most of the
metered markets.
The national number will be out Monday afternoon, with one research executive
predicting a rating of about a 27, which would be up slightly from last year's
26.2.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.