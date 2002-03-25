Oscars up slightly in early results

ABC's Academy Awards telecast Sunday night delivered a 30.7 household rating

and a 46 share of audience in the metered markets, up 3 percent from last year's

telecast, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The metered markets account for more than 68 percent of U.S. TV households.

Still, the national number will be lower, researchers said, because the Oscars

are always a bigger draw in the larger cities that account for most of the

metered markets.

The national number will be out Monday afternoon, with one research executive

predicting a rating of about a 27, which would be up slightly from last year's

26.2.