Oscars Protection for ABC

Expect ABC to add at least a five-second audio and video delay to its Feb. 29 Oscar stelecast.

ABC spokesman Kevin Brockman said discussions are ongoing with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences about adding the double delay to the Academy Awards telecast. "We will do what is responsible," Brockman said.

The discussions are said to be over the logistics of how, and not whether, it will be delayed.

The plan precedes the Janet Jackson incident but follows f-word incidents in award shows that generated widespread criticism and prompted Fox and NBC to strengthen their delay policies. Currently, ABC uses a five-second audio and video delay on its American Music Awards telecast.