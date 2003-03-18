Oscars a go, but toned down

While the Oscars still are scheduled to go on as planned Sunday, most media

coverage is being canceled, as are the red-carpet entrances, the Academy of

Motion Picture Arts and Sciences told reporters at a Hollywood press conference

Tuesday.

"We all understand that the country is on the brink of war and may be sending

American men and women into harm's way almost as we speak. We must prepare for

the show to be produced under those circumstances," said Gil Cates, the show's

executive producer.

While many media outlets had already reported that ABC and the Academy

planned to press forward with a toned-down version of the gala event, the

Academy wanted to reiterate its intention as rumors continued to fly about the

show.

Cates said the Academy had gotten many calls from agents and managers because

the celebrities they represent do not want to be interviewed before the show. As

a result, press coverage will be limited to a pool report and most of the 500

members of the media who had planned to cover the show now will not be

attending.

"Many of them or all of them are going to be horribly disappointed," Cates

said. "We all have to make this thing happen in the best way for everyone."

For entertainment newsmagazines -- Access Hollywood, Entertainment

Tonight and Extra -- and entertainment cable networks such asE! Entertainment Television, this means coverage plans are going to have to

be drastically altered.

"We were planning on doing our Monday-night show from inside the Kodak

Theatre [where the Oscars are held], but now that's not going to happen. And

there's no red carpet, so that changes," said Rob Silverstein, executive

producer of NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood.

At this point, the shows' one-on-one rooms where anchors interview winners

will remain, and Pat O'Brien and Nancy O'Dell still plan to handle the honors

for Access Hollywood.

Also in question is whether the after-parties will go on as scheduled.

Silverstein said Access Hollywood plans to cover the galas, but if they

don't take place or if press isn't allowed, the show instead will cover

that.

Meanwhile, the entertainment-focused shows are switching their coverage to

the impending attacks on Iraq, Silverstein said.

Celebrities are also concerned about dressing appropriately, Cates said, and

he expects the dress code to be a more somber than usual.

While Cates expects presenters to stick to the script, he said each winner

gets to use his or her 45 seconds to say what he or she wants "within the bounds

of good taste," so some anti-war comments are likely to be made.

If the Academy Awards somehow end up being canceled, which has never happened

in the history of the show, advertisers stand to lose a lot of money.

Advertisers are ponying up $1.3 million per 30-second spot, which they could

lose if the show does not go on.

The Academy Awards has been postponed three times in its history: when a

flood hit Los Angeles in 1938, after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in

1968 and after Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

There is still a possibility that the awards show could be postponed, Cates

said, but that decision rests on war-related events the Academy and ABC cannot

yet predict.

The Academy will hold its traditional press conference Friday afternoon

before the show, and more information may be available at the time, Cates

said.