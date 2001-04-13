Oscars coverage helps syndie shows

The Oscars not only stirred up excitement for movie stars and fans, but for

syndicated magazines, as their coverage of the event earned them some great

ratings, according to the most recent full-week syndicated numbers.

On Monday, March 27, the day after the awards, Entertainment Tonight

scored a 7.8 in households, its highest single-day rating of the season,

according to Nielsen Media Research. For the week ending April 1, ET

posted a 6.6, up 16 percent from the previous period.

Other top magazine strips were up, as well, including Extra (3.3, up

10 percent), Access Hollywood (2.9, up 12 percent) and Inside

Edition (2.9, up 4 percent).

The week was not as kind to other syndicated series. On-the-bubble rookie

Arrest & Trial (1.7, down 6 percent) hit a new low. With the

exception of To Tell the Truth (1.7, up 6 percent) and Judge

Hatchett (2.2, up 5 percent), the freshman crop was down or flat, including

leader Power of Attorney (2.2, down 4 percent), Street Smarts

(1.6, down 11 percent), Moral Court (0.9, down 10 percent) and Men Are

from Mars, Women Are from Venus (0.6, flat).

In its third week with new frontperson Judge Marilyn Milian, People's

Court (1.7 down 6 percent) is 11 percent below the final-week performance of

the former judge, Jerry Sheindlin. Other court shows were down or stayed the

same, including Judge Judy (6.1, down 2 percent), Judge Joe Brown

(3.7, flat), Divorce Court (3.0, flat) and Judge Greg Mathis (2.0,

down 9 percent).

Talk shows posted mixed results, with Oprah (6.2, up 9 percent)

leading as always, followed by Live with Regis and Kelly (4.0, down 2

percent), Jerry Springer (3.5, down 5 percent), Montel (3.1, up 7

percent) and Maury (3.1, flat). Sally, at a 2.2, was down 4

percent for the week and down 31 percent compared with the same time last year.

Those were her lowest numbers in at least one-dozen years.