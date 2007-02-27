Oscars and Anna Nicole Boost Syndie Magazine Ratings

Day-after coverage of the Academy Awards Monday, February 26 produced double-digit ratings spikes for all four of the syndicated etertainment magazines over the week before.



The numbers aren't surprising. The Oscars are traditionally a big boost for the shows, but those increases were over already spiked numbers from last week's coverage of the seemingly never-ending Anna Nicole Smith story.



ET saw the biggest boost, up 28% from the week before to a 5.0 rating/10 share metered-market average for all telecasts. That was also up 32% over its year-ago time periods.



Access Hollywood was up 22% to a 3.3 rating/7 share, boosting its year-ago time period average by 18%. Extra got a 25% hike to a 3 rating/7 share and boosted its year-ago time periods by 20% while ET spin-off, The Insider, was up 10% to a 2.3/6 and increased its time-period average by 15%.



Inside Edition, though not strictly an enterainment mag, was still up 7% to a 3.1 rating/8 share, boosting its time period by 11%.



