Oscar goes to ABC

The Academy Awards helped ABC dominate the ratings for March 20-26. ABC won its 13th consecutive week in total viewers-the first time ABC has accomplished such a feat since the 1978-79 season-and fifth straight in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. ABC averaged 17.7 million viewers and a 6.8 rating/19 share in adults 18-49 for the week. ABC' s coverage of the 72nd Annual Academy Awards drew an average audience of 46.3 million viewers and a 19.1/47 among adults 18-49.