The Osbournes strike again
The Osbournes were the toast of cable again
Tuesday night, drawing a 4.4 overnight Nielsen Media Research rating on MTV:
Music Television.
The sitcom spoof detailing rocker Ozzy Osbourne's family life more than
doubled its audience in five weeks.
The opposite holds true for FX original drama The
Shield,
which is seeing its ratings slip since debuting March 12.
The dark cop drama notched a 2.1
rating for its fourth episode Tuesday night. The Shield notched a 4.1 rating for its premiere
episode. and ratings have dropped slowly each week.
The two series face off in the same hour: The Shield airs from 10 p.m.
to 11 p.m. EST and The Osbournes at 10:30 p.m. EST.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.