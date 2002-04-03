The Osbournes strike again

The Osbournes were the toast of cable again

Tuesday night, drawing a 4.4 overnight Nielsen Media Research rating on MTV:

Music Television.

The sitcom spoof detailing rocker Ozzy Osbourne's family life more than

doubled its audience in five weeks.

The opposite holds true for FX original drama The

Shield,

which is seeing its ratings slip since debuting March 12.

The dark cop drama notched a 2.1

rating for its fourth episode Tuesday night. The Shield notched a 4.1 rating for its premiere

episode. and ratings have dropped slowly each week.

The two series face off in the same hour: The Shield airs from 10 p.m.

to 11 p.m. EST and The Osbournes at 10:30 p.m. EST.