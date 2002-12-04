Trending

Osbournes still rate

Viewing levels for The Osbournes trailed off some in the second week
of the show's new season, but its Nielsen Media Research marks were still impressive.

The Osbournes notched a 3.5 household rating with 4.2 million viewers.

In MTV: Music Television's key 12- to 34-year-old demo, the reality sitcom recorded a 4.5 rating.