Osbournes still rate
Viewing levels for The Osbournes trailed off some in the second week
of the show's new season, but its Nielsen Media Research marks were still impressive.
The Osbournes notched a 3.5 household rating with 4.2 million viewers.
In MTV: Music Television's key 12- to 34-year-old demo, the reality sitcom recorded a 4.5 rating.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.