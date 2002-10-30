Osbournes to return in Nov.
Cable's favorite TV family, The Osbournes, will be back on MTV: Music Television next month for
the second season of their hit reality sitcom.
New episodes of The Osbournes premiere Nov. 26 at 10:30 p.m. EST,
following The Real World: Las Vegas.
Plotlines of the second installment will include Kelly Osbourne trying to
launch her singing career, Ozzy on tour, a family friend joining the crazy
household and Sharon Osbourne's battle with cancer.
MTV producers are editing footage down for the 10 new episodes.
The Osbourne family has creative control over the final edits.
Don't expect major format changes for season two, MTV president of
entertainment Brian Graden said.
"Tonally, it will feel different because they are now all famous in a way
they weren't before, but they are still funny," he added.
