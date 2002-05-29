Osbournes deal official

The Osbournes, as expected, will return next fall to MTV for an

encore performance. MTV inked a deal with the rocker family for 20 new episodes,

slated for a fall debut.

The new episodes, however, may not air all at once.

The deal also calls for three specials this summer, including a show with

Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon, a family dinner and a visit to Osbourne's summer

concert series, Ozzfest.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the agreement gives MTV international

rights and, perhaps, a syndication play.

Speculation had been that MTV could pony up around $20 million for a new

deal.