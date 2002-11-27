The Osbournes : Born to rule

The Osbournes are back on MTV: Music Television, and so are the

hordes of loyal viewers.

The reality sitcom snagged a stellar 5.2 rating for its season-two debut Nov.

26, up 86 percent from last season's premiere.

And to silence doubters, MTV's young core still loves

the show.

The

Osbournes grabbed a 6.2 rating for adults 12

through 34, an 84 percent increase from the first episode.