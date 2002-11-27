Trending

The Osbournes : Born to rule

By

The Osbournes are back on MTV: Music Television, and so are the
hordes of loyal viewers.

The reality sitcom snagged a stellar 5.2 rating for its season-two debut Nov.
26, up 86 percent from last season's premiere.

And to silence doubters, MTV's young core still loves
the show.

The
Osbournes grabbed a 6.2 rating for adults 12
through 34, an 84 percent increase from the first episode.