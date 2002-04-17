Osbournes again top cable Nielsens

The Osbournes attracted a spectacular audience once again Tuesday night

on MTV: Music Television, harvesting a 5.2 rating and 6.2 million viewers.

The reality sitcom spoof of rocker Ozzy Osbourne's family life matched its

Nielsen Media Research take from last week.

Tuesday's other main cable attraction, FX's The Shield, notched a 3.1

rating, up slightly from a 3.0 the week before.

The Shield counted 3.5 million viewers.

But the racy dirty-cop drama -- which already lost big-name advertisers like

Burger King Corp., General Motors Corp. and Office Depot Inc. -- may have repelled several more

advertisers.

Industry executives said the U.S. Army, Subaru of America Inc., Honda Power Equipment,

The Gillette Co., Subway Restaurants and WorldCom Inc.'s 1-800-COLLECT are the latest to pull ads.

The network could not confirm the defections, but it said 1-800-COLLECT is

reviewing its advertising on an episode-by-episode basis.

FX has said that 11 new advertisers have come on board since the premiere

March 12.

Joseph E. Seagram & Sons Inc.'s Captain Morgan's Malt Liquor and Palm Inc.'s Palm Pilot are among new advertisers, and

sources said Cingular Wireless and Phillips Oral Healthcare Inc.'s Sonicare will advertise.