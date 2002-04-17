Osbournes again top cable Nielsens
The Osbournes attracted a spectacular audience once again Tuesday night
on MTV: Music Television, harvesting a 5.2 rating and 6.2 million viewers.
The reality sitcom spoof of rocker Ozzy Osbourne's family life matched its
Nielsen Media Research take from last week.
Tuesday's other main cable attraction, FX's The Shield, notched a 3.1
rating, up slightly from a 3.0 the week before.
The Shield counted 3.5 million viewers.
But the racy dirty-cop drama -- which already lost big-name advertisers like
Burger King Corp., General Motors Corp. and Office Depot Inc. -- may have repelled several more
advertisers.
Industry executives said the U.S. Army, Subaru of America Inc., Honda Power Equipment,
The Gillette Co., Subway Restaurants and WorldCom Inc.'s 1-800-COLLECT are the latest to pull ads.
The network could not confirm the defections, but it said 1-800-COLLECT is
reviewing its advertising on an episode-by-episode basis.
FX has said that 11 new advertisers have come on board since the premiere
March 12.
Joseph E. Seagram & Sons Inc.'s Captain Morgan's Malt Liquor and Palm Inc.'s Palm Pilot are among new advertisers, and
sources said Cingular Wireless and Phillips Oral Healthcare Inc.'s Sonicare will advertise.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.