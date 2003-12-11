Osbourne Taps Guest Hosts

With husband Ozzy Osbourne in the hospital after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on his estate in England, his wife, Sharon, is tapping several guests to host her daytime talk show in her absence, Warner Bros. confirms.

The first guest host is Ozzy and Sharon’s son, Jack, who will appear on his first show Thursday. Lance Bass, part of boy-band N’Sync and Dan Cortese, star of UPN’s Rock Me Baby, are already on board to help out, and invitations have been extended to other celebrities to sit in while Sharon Osbourne stays in London indefinitely.

Taping began on the family’s MTV reality show, The Osbournes, last month, but no word on whether the accident will affect the show’s production. Osbourne, 55, required emergency surgery after he punctured a lung and broke a vertebra in his neck, eight ribs and his collar bone, which restricted an artery in his arm, according to the Associated Press.