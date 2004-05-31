Osbourne Pushes NCAA To Go Dry

Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne continues to push for a ban alcohol on ads in college-sports coverage. He thinks the $58 million spent yearly on booze spots sends the wrong message to America’s youth.

Alcohol abuse on campus, he notes, is a factor in 1,400 deaths a year and 570,000 injuries and sexual assaults.

Rep. Osborne (R-Neb.) says Congress shouldn’t outlaw such spots, but he wants the NCAA to ban the commercials. He is also writing legislation that would fund a massive PSA campaign to combat underage drinking. Funny, we don’t recall Osborne’s making a stink about the ads during the 20 years they helped pay his salary.

Osbourne, along with Frank Wolf (R-Va.) and Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), introduced a "sense of the House" resolution on the issue on the eve of the NCAA basketball tournament in late March. It has been referred to the Committee on Education and the Workforce.