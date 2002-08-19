Osbourne to chat with Van Susteren
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne will dish on Sharon Osbourne's cancer and his family's
hit MTV: Music Television reality show with Fox News Channel's Greta Van
Susteren Aug. 22 on Fox newsmagazine The Pulse.
Parts of the interview will air the next day on Van Susteren's cable news
show, On the Record.
Osbourne and Van Susteren have been in each other's company before; he
accompanied her to the White House correspondents' dinner earlier this
year.
