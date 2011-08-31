Ortelli Named GM at Three Hoak Stations

Ed Ortelli has been named president and general manager at KNOE, KAQY and NNOE, Hoak Media's trio in Monroe (La.)-El Dorado (Ark.). The three are CBS, ABC and CW affiliates, respectively, with the CW airing on KNOE's .2 channel.

The stations are in DMA No. 138, where KNOE dominates. Ortelli will report to Rich Adams, Hoak's COO.

"We are delighted Ed Ortelli is returning to Louisiana to take the helm of our CBS and ABC affiliates in Monroe," said Eric Van den Branden, CEO of Hoak Media. "I know our employees look forward to Ed's leadership and vision, and we are confident that his broad skills will help grow this legacy television operation for the benefit of our advertisers and our viewers alike."

Ortelli's 28 years in the business includes a station manager position at KVOA Tucson and general sales manager post at KPRC Houston.

Hoak owns, operates, or programs 23 television stations in nine markets.