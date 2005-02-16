Orman Clears Top Five
By Jim Finkle
Twentieth Television's The Suze Orman Show has been cleared in the top five U.S. markets, with the sales split between stations owned by NBC and Viacom Inc., according to people familiar with the clearances.
The Fox-owned syndicator has yet to announce the deals. Twentieth Television officials declined comment late Tuesday. Officials at Viacom and Fox couldn't be reached.
The Suze Orman Show is one of four daily syndicated talk shows in development for next season.
- The Tyra Banks Show from Warner Bros has already cleared more than 80 percent of the country, including Fox-owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Dallas.
- The Martha Stewart Show from NBC Universal is cleared in more than 75 percent of the country, including all 14 stations owned by NBC.
- Sony hasn't announced any clearances for its talk candidate, The Robin Quivers Show. Quivers is Howard Stern's feisty sidekick on the shock jock's daily talk show.
