Orman Clears Top Five

Twentieth Television's The Suze Orman Show has been cleared in the top five U.S. markets, with the sales split between stations owned by NBC and Viacom Inc., according to people familiar with the clearances.

The Fox-owned syndicator has yet to announce the deals. Twentieth Television officials declined comment late Tuesday. Officials at Viacom and Fox couldn't be reached.



The Suze Orman Show is one of four daily syndicated talk shows in development for next season.