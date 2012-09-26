Orlando PBS Station Sold for $3.3 Million

The University of Central Florida has acquired WMFE, the PBS

station in Orlando, from Community Communications and its president, Jose

Fajardo, for $3.3 million.

Fajardo had a previous deal in place to sell to Community

Educators Alliance, but that pact fell through after the FCC was hit with a

shower of letters protesting Community Educators Alliance's potential

ownership, as it is backed by an evangelical group.

Orlando is DMA No. 19. The station will be rebranded as WUCF, reports the Orlando Sentinel.