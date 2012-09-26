Orlando PBS Station Sold for $3.3 Million
The University of Central Florida has acquired WMFE, the PBS
station in Orlando, from Community Communications and its president, Jose
Fajardo, for $3.3 million.
Fajardo had a previous deal in place to sell to Community
Educators Alliance, but that pact fell through after the FCC was hit with a
shower of letters protesting Community Educators Alliance's potential
ownership, as it is backed by an evangelical group.
Orlando is DMA No. 19. The station will be rebranded as WUCF, reports the Orlando Sentinel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.