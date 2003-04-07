Orlando looks to be NAB EVP front-runner

John Orlando, acting National Association of Broadcasters chief of government

relations, is emerging as the leading candidate to replace former NAB executive

vice president Jim May, sources said.

Industry buzz has been that Orlando's standing as a Democrat could hurt him

as the NAB considers May's replacement.

But sources said Orlando's deft handling of political issues and general

popularity on Capitol Hill make up for the fact that he's a Democrat when the

White House and Congress both are run by Republicans.

Sources also pointed out that NAB has good in-house Republican representation,

and it can hire outside help if it feels that it needs additional lobbying support.

Orlando has been running the NAB's lobbying shop since May departed in

January.