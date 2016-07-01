Orlando, Denver, Raleigh Top Early Clinton Ad Buys

Hillary Clinton is reportedly already spending roughly $500,000 a day on TV ads, the largest number of which are being aired in Orlando, Denver, and Raleigh, N.C.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, has spent nothing, a Bloomberg analysis of Kantar Media/CMAG data shows.

Bloomberg also reports that Priorities USA, the top super-PAC backing Clinton, is covering certain ad markets almost entirely for the Democratic presidential candidate so she can save resources.

In Las Vegas, for example, Clinton has run just three spots over the last two weeks, while Priorities USA has run 380, according to the analysis. Clinton, however, did pay for 502 spots in Reno, which is considerably cheaper than Vegas.