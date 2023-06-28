Orlando Bloom Adventure Docuseries Coming to Peacock

Peacock will stream docuseries Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, starring the actor and adventure enthusiast. Bloom takes viewers on “a thrilling journey of self-discovery,” according to Peacock, “as he pushes his limits physically and mentally in order to reach his personal edge of what is possible.”

There will be three parts that run 60 minutes apiece. No premiere date has been shared.

The series sees Bloom learn three extreme sports: wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing. “With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself,” Peacock said.

Bloom’s films include The Lord of the Rings franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Three Musketeers.

Produced by STX Television and Amazing Owl, the executive producers of To the Edge are Orlando Bloom, Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg and Scott Weintrob.