Originals attract on Tuesday night
Original programming was the big draw across the key adult demos Tuesday night.
NBC and ABC had more of it than CBS and Fox, and they placed first and second,
respectively, among adults 18 through 49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34,
according to the fast Nielsen Media Research national ratings.
CBS, with a slate of regular series repeats, finished first for the night in
households and total viewers, which skewed 50-plus.
Fox, with repeats of That 70s Show, Bernie Mac and Andy
Richter Controls the Universe, finished third (ahead of CBS) in adults
18 through 49 and 18 through 34.
NBC's reality show, Spy TV, won the key demos from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST
and finished a close second (behind CBS) in households and total viewers.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Mole II on ABC won among adults
18 through 49 and 18 through 34 and tied NBC (which aired Frasier and
Scrubs repeats) among adults 25 through 54.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC's Dateline easily won the key demo races
and was also first in households and total viewers with a special hour-long
story about blind twins who try to regain their sight by undergoing a new
surgical procedure.
An ABC News special in the same time period, Boston 24/7, was second
in the key adults behind NBC and ahead of CBS.
For the night, household numbers: CBS 6.4 rating/11 share, NBC 6.2/11, ABC
4.2/7 and Fox 3.2/5.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.5/10, ABC 2.7/8, Fox 2.3/7 and CBS 2.2/6.
Adults 18 through 34: NBC 3.1/9, ABC 2.8/9, Fox 2.6/8 and CBS 1.5/4.
Adults 25 through 54: NBC 3.8/10, ABC 2.9/8, CBS 2.8/8 and Fox
2/6.
