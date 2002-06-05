Originals attract on Tuesday night

Original programming was the big draw across the key adult demos Tuesday night.

NBC and ABC had more of it than CBS and Fox, and they placed first and second,

respectively, among adults 18 through 49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34,

according to the fast Nielsen Media Research national ratings.

CBS, with a slate of regular series repeats, finished first for the night in

households and total viewers, which skewed 50-plus.

Fox, with repeats of That 70s Show, Bernie Mac and Andy

Richter Controls the Universe, finished third (ahead of CBS) in adults

18 through 49 and 18 through 34.

NBC's reality show, Spy TV, won the key demos from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST

and finished a close second (behind CBS) in households and total viewers.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Mole II on ABC won among adults

18 through 49 and 18 through 34 and tied NBC (which aired Frasier and

Scrubs repeats) among adults 25 through 54.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC's Dateline easily won the key demo races

and was also first in households and total viewers with a special hour-long

story about blind twins who try to regain their sight by undergoing a new

surgical procedure.

An ABC News special in the same time period, Boston 24/7, was second

in the key adults behind NBC and ahead of CBS.

For the night, household numbers: CBS 6.4 rating/11 share, NBC 6.2/11, ABC

4.2/7 and Fox 3.2/5.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.5/10, ABC 2.7/8, Fox 2.3/7 and CBS 2.2/6.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC 3.1/9, ABC 2.8/9, Fox 2.6/8 and CBS 1.5/4.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 3.8/10, ABC 2.9/8, CBS 2.8/8 and Fox

2/6.