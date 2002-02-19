O'Reilly in talks for Twentieth syndie gabber

Fox News Channel anchor Bill O'Reilly is looking to get back into first-run

syndication.

O'Reilly, who anchored Inside Edition from 1989 through 1995, is in discussions

with Fox's syndication unit, Twentieth Television, about hosting his own

syndicated talk show.

Sources said Twentieth is looking to do some local-market test runs on the

Fox-owned TV stations. Twentieth has been using the Fox stations to launch a

number of recent syndicated projects, including court series Texas

Justice.

"We're just talking and, if we were to do anything, it wouldn't be for at

least a year or two," O'Reilly said.

O'Reilly, who hosts Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor, has a

background as a local and national investigative reporter for ABC and CBS.