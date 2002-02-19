O'Reilly in talks for Twentieth syndie gabber
Fox News Channel anchor Bill O'Reilly is looking to get back into first-run
syndication.
O'Reilly, who anchored Inside Edition from 1989 through 1995, is in discussions
with Fox's syndication unit, Twentieth Television, about hosting his own
syndicated talk show.
Sources said Twentieth is looking to do some local-market test runs on the
Fox-owned TV stations. Twentieth has been using the Fox stations to launch a
number of recent syndicated projects, including court series Texas
Justice.
"We're just talking and, if we were to do anything, it wouldn't be for at
least a year or two," O'Reilly said.
O'Reilly, who hosts Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor, has a
background as a local and national investigative reporter for ABC and CBS.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.