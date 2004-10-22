O'Reilly in Settlement Talks
The O’Reilly affair may come to a quick conclusion.
Fox News Channel and its star talk host Bill O’Reilly were in talks Friday to settle a sexual harrassment suit filed by a producer on The O’Reilly Factor. Details could not be learned.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.