O'Reilly lands six-year Fox deal
Fox News Channel extended Bill O'Reilly's tenure, assuring the world of six more year's of his talk show The O'Reilly Factor.
The new contract calls for O'Reilly to get $4 million a year, plus incentives. O'Reilly also gets a series of specials on Fox's broadcast network - a big departure for the channel - plus guaranteed appearances on Fox's Sunday news programs. O'Reilly had been making $1.4 million annually. - John Higgins
