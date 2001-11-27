O'Reilly to host U.S. military series

Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly will be the host on four hour-long specials examining what motivates Americans to join the U.S. military.

Fox will air the first in the series, In Defense of America: An O'Reilly Factor Special, on Dec. 15 at 9 PM (ET/PT).

Highlights of the show will include stories of a CIA agent who assisted and aided Afghanistan fighters in their war against the Soviet Union, a Navy SEAL who participated in a covert operation to divert thousands of Iraqi troops allowing United States ground forces to enter Kuwait, and an A-10 pilot, who was shot down behind enemy lines, imprisoned and tortured by Iraqi forces.

- Richard Tedesco