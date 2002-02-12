O'Reilly grills top cable execs

Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly used a Los Angeles forum with top cable

network executives for some fun, and he threw out a few hard questions, as well.

O'Reilly, who moderated the Hollywood Radio and Television Society event

Tuesday, went right after Home Box Office programming president Chris Albrecht and asked "if

there isn't a line the network won't cross" in terms of sex and violence on the

screen.

Albrecht, one of six cable-programming chiefs on the panel, responded,

"Certainly I think we are way below real life ... We never think about those kinds

of things, we try to entrust the vision of our shows with the people that create

them. Once in a while, we question something they might choose to think about or

do, but we trust them. It's not our interest to shock."

Albrecht said HBO has no official guidelines for producers and writers.

O'Reilly followed by asking MTV Entertainment president Brian Graden about

his network's solicit music videos and if he was proud of former MTV: Music Television series

Jackass.

"Yes," Graden simply replied.

He then went after Showtime Networks Inc.'s Jerry Offsay and his network's Queer as

Folk series.

"Is there anything you won't do on that program?" O'Reilly asked Offsay.

"We have what we think are bounds of good taste at our network, and we have a

lot of movies on our air that are edgy, and we usually try to keep our original

programming to roughly approximately what our subscribers get out of our edgiest

theatricals," Offsay said.

On the fun side, O'Reilly asked the panelists what show from rival networks

(broadcast or cable) they would steal for their own:

Albrecht: Late Night with David Letterman

Graden: Comedy Central's

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Offsay: Friends



USA Network president Doug Herzog

said CBS' CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Comedy Central's Bill Hilary said Fox's The

Simpsons, and FX Entertainment president Kevin Reilly said he would take

HBO's The Sopranos or "anything from that network."