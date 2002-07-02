O'Reilly a Factor in Chung ratings
In her debut week on Cable News Network, Connie Chung attracted an average 649,000
households, about one-half the draw for her chief competition, Fox News Channel's
Bill O'Reilly.
Connie Chung Tonight averaged a 0.8 rating June 24 through 28, while
The O'Reilly Factor posted an average 1.7 rating.
MSNBC's Brian Williams (in his final weeks before moving to CNBC July 15)
mustered a 0.4 with 331,000 households.
Connie Chung's highest rating last week was a 0.9 on her premiere night.
Her ratings were a 33 percent improvement over CNN's previous offering, Live
from, in June.
