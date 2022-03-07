‘Ordinary Joe’ Won’t See Season Two on NBC
By Michael Malone published
James Wolk plays Joe, who is faced with three career paths as he graduates
Drama Ordinary Joe has been cancelled at NBC. The show, about a man faced with three options upon his college graduation, and what his life would look like if he had taken each one, premiered September 20.
James Wolk plays Joe. His three paths lead to being a cop, a nurse and a rock star.
“Just got official word that there will be no season two of #OrdinaryJoe - couldn't be more proud of the writers, the actors, the directors, the uber talented craftsmen and women who all came together as a family and made a truly beautiful show. Thank you all,” tweeted Garrett Lerner, executive producer.
The series was often compared to 1998 film Sliding Doors, which examines what happens to Gwyneth Paltrow’s character after catching a London train, and missing a London train.
Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail and Charlie Barnett are also in the Ordinary Joe cast.
Lerner executive produces with Russel Friend, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn and Howard Klein. 20th Television produces the show. ■
