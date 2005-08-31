Orbitz Connects With Turner Sports
Online travel site Orbitz.com has struck a deal with Turner Sports to be the presenting sponsor of TBS college football and its PGA Grand Slam of Golf coverage.
The deal includes product placement, tune-in spots and a presence on the TBS.com Web site, as well as a "presented by" credit on the football games.
TBS covers 11 Saturday afternoon and evening games from the Pac-10 and Big 12 conferences.
Other elements include TV and print promotions and a sweepstakes for a trip to the Grand Slam event, which brings together the winners of the four golf "majors"--U.S. Open, British Open, PGA Championships and the Masters.
