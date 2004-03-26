Orbach May Join Jury

After 12 years on the force, Jerry Orbach is likely leaving Law & Order. But he may not be going too far. The veteran actor could move to Dick Wolf's third spin-off of the cop franchise, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, confirmed a show spokeswoman.

NBC is developing the spin-off for next season, but no deal has been done yet. Orbach is the longest-lasting cast member of the veteran series, which started in 1992, the show's third season. Jesse Martin, who plays Orbach's partner, is expected to stay on Law & Order.

