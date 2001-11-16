Orad rolls out HD videographics computer

On Wednesday, Orad Hi-Tec systems, a provider of TV graphics, virtual sets

and virtual advertising systems, introduced a high definition (HD) version of

its videographics computer, the DVG, at the 2001 Interbee broadcast show in

Tokyo.

Orad will incorporate this new, high-resolution videographics technology into

its real-time broadcast applications including virtual sets, on-air graphics and

sports animations.

The HD DVG also runs third-party applications and can be used to create

graphics in the 16:9 wide screen aspect ratio for high definition

broadcasts.