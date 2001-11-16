Orad rolls out HD videographics computer
On Wednesday, Orad Hi-Tec systems, a provider of TV graphics, virtual sets
and virtual advertising systems, introduced a high definition (HD) version of
its videographics computer, the DVG, at the 2001 Interbee broadcast show in
Tokyo.
Orad will incorporate this new, high-resolution videographics technology into
its real-time broadcast applications including virtual sets, on-air graphics and
sports animations.
The HD DVG also runs third-party applications and can be used to create
graphics in the 16:9 wide screen aspect ratio for high definition
broadcasts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.