Orad makes election push

Virtual set supplier Orad is providing a specially packaged "virtual video-wall" system to broadcasters for coverage of the political elections this fall. The Orad Election 2000 package will sell for about $75,000 and will include Orad's MobileSet portable virtual set system, customized election graphics created by EGAD!, and free installation and training.

According to Orad President Matthew Straeb, the MobileSet system is designed to emulate the expensive videowall systems used by major networks, such as for NBC's Nightly News With Tom Brokaw. The Election 2000 package will be aimed at stations in markets 20 to 100 that don't have the money for the videowalls and the high-end graphics systems that drive them. "What we're trying to accomplish is not a virtual studio," says Straeb, "but a virtual element that can be used in a hard set or as a stand-alone set."