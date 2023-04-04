Oracle’s Audiences Available for Connected TV Targeting Through OpenX

OpenX Technologies and Oracle have made a deal to bring Oracle Audiences to connected TV through OpenX’s supply-side platform.

With spending on connected-TV advertising increasing rapidly, the integration is designed to make buying targeted inventory easier and provide greater scale and reach, the companies said.

The deal marks the first time Oracle audience data has been integrated into a supply-side platform for CTV.

OpenX’s platform is unique because its Open Audience offering has a built-in identity spine, enabling it to match its inventory to audiences defined by Oracle data and make it available to programmatic buyers.

The OpenX device graph has 67 million CTV households.

“We package the segments into deal IDs on our side and make them available to the buyer,” Mike Chowla, senior VP, product at OpenX, told Broadcasting+Cable.

OpenX enabled buyers to access inventory from content partners, including Warner Bros. Discovery, Hallmark Media, Crackle, AMC Networks, Paramount and Fox.

Often when buyers request inventory through a demand-side platform, the DSP only takes a fraction of the inventory available from an SSP. With Oracle Audiences integrated on its platform OpenX can filter the request and send the DSP what we think they’re most likely to buy,” Chowla said. “There is a big advantage in the kind of reach you can get doing your targeting on the supply side.”

Initially, OpenX will have 500 of Oracle’s audiences available to advertisers “off the shelf,” Tim Carr, head of product marketing for Oracle, said. Additional audiences from Oracle’s library can be sent over to an advertiser as a custom audience to use in campaigns.

Chowla said he’s seeing an increase in supply-side targeting across the industry. OpenX and Oracle are making it easier and more economical.

“The growth of CTV and retail media has driven a new spotlight to SSPs and their ability to facilitate the type of deals buyers need and we were really excited to step in with OpenX and get something started,” Brent Gaskamp, VP of platform partnerships at Oracle, said.

The integration with OpenX will also help buyers make transactions in private marketplaces, where programmatic TV deals tend to get done.

The integration with OpenX will also provide buyers with a closer link to the data creating a higher quality connection.

Gaskamp said integrating with OpenX was accomplished pretty quickly. “OpenX really had great tools on their side to connect to,” Gaskamp said.

Oracle’s data spine was originally built to connect offline retail purchase data to the online world. Gaskamp said. The integration with OpenX brings Oracle into the world of CTV and television more broadly.

Oracle clients will now be able to use data they’ve been using to target and measure their digital display and digital video advertising for CTV, Gaskamp said.

“Being able to have a consistent data signal that they can use across those media investment becomes really important for a lot of buyers,” he said. “Having similar targets and similar data sets can truly show them where performance is happening in many cases, so a lot of our advertiser partners are excited about these capabilities.”

While Oracle has made this initial SSP CTV deal with OpenX, other integrations may be on the horizon.

“We’re agnostic and we’re reaching our customers wherever they want us to be,” Gaskamp said. “Whether it’s agencies or brands asking us to show up with Oracle data in different platforms and different areas, we’ll continue to expand for sure.”