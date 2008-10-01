Optimedia Ranks Olympics Above Super Bowl

Optimedia International US found that the Olympic Games topped the Super Bowl in its first ever Content Power Rating Report -- Sports Edition (CPR), which adds audience engagement and other factors to basic viewing ratings, and which the Publicis Groupe-owned media-buying outfit will use to place TV-advertising dollars. (For a list of the top 20 sports events, according to the Optimedia study, click here.)

CPR is a blend of metrics that include consumer viewing of TV, streaming online video, Web traffic, mobile views and word of mouth. Press coverage is another metric.

“We are as interested in the broad appeal and engagement value of sporting events as we are in the size of the audiences being delivered for one particular telecast,” Optimedia director of strategic resources group Greg Kahn said in a statement.

The sports report, which covers the 12 month through August, also found:

• The Tour de France bicycle race ranks 27th in CPR but 57th in terms of standard audience viewing.

• WrestleMania ranks 15th despite being available only via pay-per-view, and it beat mainstream sports events such as the National Basketball Association’s Western Conference playoffs (No. 18) and golf’s Masters (No. 20).

• Despite an overload of baseball games, four of the top-10-ranked sports events are from Major League Baseball, including a World Series game (No. 3) and the league’s All-Star Game (No. 6).

Optimedia’s first CPR report, which came out in March, evaluated TV shows.

CPR uses Optimedia’s own research, as well as data from Nielsen, comScore, ePoll, Divinity Metrics and Dow Jones Factiva.