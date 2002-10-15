Ops agree on financial-reporting standards

Aiming to clear up investor confusion and suspicion about cable's financial

reporting, the largest cable operators have agreed to standardize how they treat

certain parts of their financial reports.

The new standards, which are due to be disclosed at a meeting of

institutional investors Monday, will mean that operators will eliminate some of

the disparities in how they count subscribers and treat capital spending.

Areas like revenue recognition and depreciations that are treated by the

Financial Accounting Standards Board will not be changed. But there are a host

of cable-specific measures that the FASB doesn't address.

For example, only Charter Communications Inc. counts subscribers of its

high-speed Internet services as 'basic' customers, even if they don't take

conventional cable service. That made some investors uneasy because other

operators did not count Internet-only subscribers and investors feared that

Charter was trying to artificially inflate its subscriber counts.

Now, cable operators will start detailing not just 'basic' customers -- those

who take video services -- but 'revenue-generating units,' which will include

basic, high-speed Internet and telephone customers. A customer subscribing to

all three will be counted as three RGUs, although only as one 'basic'

customer.

Operators' financial reports are also expected to include more data than some

were previously detailing.