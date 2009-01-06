Oprah's Weight Confession Wins Viewers

Oprah’s first new episode of the New Year, in which the talk-show queen discussed how she felt about gaining 40 pounds and what she plans to do about it in 2009, was the show’s third-highest rated episode of the season.



The episode averaged a 5.7 household rating/13 share in the primary metered markets and a 3.2 rating/7 share among women 25 to 54, according to CBS Television Distribution.



The episode marked the first of a week-long “Best Life” series. Next week, the series goes online with live Webcasts at Oprah.com featuring Oprah and her hand-selected health experts, including personal trainer and nutritionist Bob Greene, Dr. Mehmet Oz and others. The same experts also will speak on XM Satellite’s Oprah & Friends channel throughout the week.