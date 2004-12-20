Oprah Winfrey reigns supreme.

'Oprah', 'Dr. Phil' Lead Sweeps

In the November sweeps, The Oprah Winfrey Show and Dr. Phil reign as syndication leaders. (Due to local people meters' skewing the year-to-year measurements, comparisons are with October '03 rather than November.) King World's Oprah was the talk leader with a huge 8.1, up 7% to hit a nine-year November-sweeps high. King World's Dr. Phil, equaling its highest rating ever, ran a strong second in week three of the sweeps, up 8% to 5.5. Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kelly held on for third place at 3.5, up 3%.

In access, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight was the No. 1 magazine for the 57th major sweeps in a row, gaining 15% to 5.5. In the runner-up spot, King World's Inside Edition was up 13% to 3.6. Paramount's The Insider snared third, jumping 12% to 2.8 in its first major sweeps.

'Wheel of Fortune' Top Game

King World's Wheel of Fortune was the No. 1 game, averaging a 9.2 in November, up 7%. King World's Jeopardy! averaged an 8.2, up 5% as superstar Ken Jennings lost in his 75th game Nov. 30. At a distant third was Buena Vista's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire with 3.5, up 9%. Tribune's Family Feud was unchanged at 2.0.