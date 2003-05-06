Oprah on for two more years?

Oprah Winfrey, who has reined as the queen of talk since 1986, apparently

isn't ready to give up her crown.

Sources said Winfrey is "on the verge" of signing a contract with the seven

ABC-owned stations to renew The Oprah Winfrey Show for two more years,

keeping her on at least through the 2007-08 season.

Should that happen, the landscape of syndication will shift dramatically,

leaving Paramount's Dr. Phil as Oprah's heir apparent for at least two

more years and keeping him out of key news lead-in slots.

As part of the deal, Phil is still expected to be forbidden to compete

directly with Oprah.

The move also means other syndicators can cool their heels with regard to

developing Oprah replacement talent.

Buena Vista Television's Wayne Brady will likely stay at 10 a.m. on the ABC-owned

stations, instead of having the opportunity to move into the coveted 4 p.m.

slot, which charges more for license fees and advertising.

Oprah is a huge revenue-driver for King World Productions, with sources estimating

that the show brings in $300 million annually for the syndicator, including

license fees and barter revenue.