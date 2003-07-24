Oprah tops 75%
King World Productions said it has now cleared Oprah in more than 75% of the country for 2006-2008.
It has been two months since Oprah Winfrey decided to stick with her syndicated talker through at least 2008, rather than bowing out in 2006.
Oprah is entering its 18th season this fall, each one as the top daytime talk show.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.