Trending

Oprah tops 75%

By

King World Productions said it has now cleared Oprah in more than 75% of the country for 2006-2008.

It has been two months since Oprah Winfrey decided to stick with her syndicated talker through at least 2008, rather than bowing out in 2006.

Oprah is entering its 18th season this fall, each one as the top daytime talk show.